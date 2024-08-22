Featured

Lowell Edward Giles was born in Athens, Texas on February 20, 1937, to Erbie and Jettie (Lambright) Giles and was called home to be with the Lord on April 11, 2025. He lived in the Carroll Springs area until he joined the Navy. He returned home and found a job in Athens with Texas Power and Light. Later, he was...

Michelle Blanton York, 68, of Longview, Texas passed away peacefully on April 9th, 2025 at her home surrounded by her loved ones. Born on August 17th, 1956 in Athens, Texas to Julia Mae Blanton and Stanford Hill; Michelle was a beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and
great-grandmother and friend. A...

We, the family of Judith "Judy" Louise Harrell, are left to honor our wonderful Wife, Mother, Sister, and Grandmother in a few words (please forgive us if brevity isn't our strong suit). While we don't have her gift of prose (as anyone who received one of her famous Christmas Letters before Alzheimer's took her gift...

Harfon Kemp, born on October 3, 1934, in Iuka, Mississippi. He went home to be with his Lord on March 23, 2025. His grandparents, Jack and Loney Bell Kemp, raised Harfon as their own. After high school, he served in the Army during the Korean War and received an honorable discharge after faithfully serving his...

Kreta N. Trammell, 80, of Boyd, went to be with our Lord Monday March 24, 2025, peacefully at home.
Celebration of Life is 6-8 PM Thursday, March 27, 2025, at Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd.
Kreta was born on July 8, 1944, in Andrews, Texas to Otis and Ruth (Stetler) Greenlee. She married Bob Trammell on August 31,...

Mary Kay Ulmer, age 68, passed away on March 6, 2025, at her home in Athens, Texas. She was born on August 6, 1956 to Henry F. Ulmer and Theda Jo Crawford Ulmer in Bakersville, CA.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jerry Paul Ulmer; nephew, Jacoweta P. Ulmer.
Mary was a very quiet and shy person. ...

1944 - 2025

Peggy Leona Chaney Mitchell
September 11, 1944 - February 25, 2025

Peggy Leona Chaney Mitchell, 80, passed away on February 25, 2025. She was born on September 11, 1944, and spent many happy years in Canton and Athens, Texas.

Peggy was preceded in death by her mother, Christine Littlejohn, and her second husband,...

Vicky Curtis Cole, 73, of Grand Saline, passed away March 18, 2025, in Tyler. She was born March 29, 1951, in Wichita Falls. Vicky moved around a lot growing up and then spent most of her life in the Athens area, before moving to Grand Saline about six months ago. She retired from the Athens Daily Review after more...

Dorothy Louise Rasco passed away on October 7, 2024. Visitation October 10, 2024, from 6:00-8:00 PM at Autry's Carroll-Lehr Funeral Home. Funeral will be Friday, October 11, 2024, at 10:00 AM at First Assembly of God in Brownsboro.

1963 - 2024

James Patrick Steddum, born October 1st, 1963, Age 60, passed away on August 27, 2024, at home surrounded by his wife and children. He is survived by his wife Donna Steddum, and his four children, Jacob, Fay, Daniel, and Joanie.

1960 - 2024

Debra Elaine Smith passed away on 8/22/2024. Born on 11/16/1960 in Athens, TX, she was the daughter of James and Ann Smith and sister of Jovon Smith. She leaves behind her niece, Wendy, and son-in-law, Christopher. She will be missed dearly.

Mary Ann went into the loving arms of the Lord, May 25, 2024. Her memorial service will be June 23, 2024 at the VFW Post 7103 in Athens, Texas.

1937 - 2024

Wanda passed into the loving arms of her Lord on May 29th at 2:23 am. Her memorial service will be June 14th at First Presbyterian Church in Athens Texas.

Andrew Benton Gary Jr, age 72, will have a memorial on 03/10/2024 at Virginia Hill Baptist Church @ 2:00 pm for his family and friends and church family.

1947 - 2024

Carolyn Sue Hanks Brewer, 76, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side. Arrangements are pending.

1956 - 2023

Jovon Smith passed away on 10/17/2023. Born on 10/27/1956 in Corsicana, TX, she was the daughter of James and Ann Smith. She leaves behind her sister, Debra, her daughter, Wendy, and son-in-law, Christopher. She will be missed dearly.

