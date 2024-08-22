Lowell Giles
Lowell Edward Giles was born in Athens, Texas on February 20, 1937, to Erbie and Jettie (Lambright) Giles and was called home to be with the Lord on April 11, 2025. He lived in the Carroll Springs area until he joined the Navy. He returned home and found a job in Athens with Texas Power and Light. Later, he was...
Obituary
Michelle York
Michelle Blanton York, 68, of Longview, Texas passed away peacefully on April 9th, 2025 at her home surrounded by her loved ones. Born on August 17th, 1956 in Athens, Texas to Julia Mae Blanton and Stanford Hill; Michelle was a beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and
great-grandmother and friend. A...
Obituary
Mrs Judith Harrell
We, the family of Judith "Judy" Louise Harrell, are left to honor our wonderful Wife, Mother, Sister, and Grandmother in a few words (please forgive us if brevity isn't our strong suit). While we don't have her gift of prose (as anyone who received one of her famous Christmas Letters before Alzheimer's took her gift...
Obituary
Harfon Kemp
Harfon Kemp, born on October 3, 1934, in Iuka, Mississippi. He went home to be with his Lord on March 23, 2025. His grandparents, Jack and Loney Bell Kemp, raised Harfon as their own. After high school, he served in the Army during the Korean War and received an honorable discharge after faithfully serving his...
Obituary
Kreta Trammell
Kreta N. Trammell, 80, of Boyd, went to be with our Lord Monday March 24, 2025, peacefully at home.
Celebration of Life is 6-8 PM Thursday, March 27, 2025, at Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd.
Kreta was born on July 8, 1944, in Andrews, Texas to Otis and Ruth (Stetler) Greenlee. She married Bob Trammell on August 31,...
Obituary
Mary Ulmer
Mary Kay Ulmer, age 68, passed away on March 6, 2025, at her home in Athens, Texas. She was born on August 6, 1956 to Henry F. Ulmer and Theda Jo Crawford Ulmer in Bakersville, CA.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jerry Paul Ulmer; nephew, Jacoweta P. Ulmer.
Mary was a very quiet and shy person. ...
Obituary
Peggy Chaney Mitchell
1944 - 2025
Peggy Leona Chaney Mitchell
September 11, 1944 - February 25, 2025
Peggy Leona Chaney Mitchell, 80, passed away on February 25, 2025. She was born on September 11, 1944, and spent many happy years in Canton and Athens, Texas.
Peggy was preceded in death by her mother, Christine Littlejohn, and her second husband,...
Obituary
Vicky Cole
Vicky Curtis Cole, 73, of Grand Saline, passed away March 18, 2025, in Tyler. She was born March 29, 1951, in Wichita Falls. Vicky moved around a lot growing up and then spent most of her life in the Athens area, before moving to Grand Saline about six months ago. She retired from the Athens Daily Review after more...
Obituary
